Artificial intelligence may help lower adenoma miss rates

Using artificial intelligence during colonoscopies may help decrease adenoma miss rates, according to a study in Gastroenterology.

The study, published March 15, consisted of 230 patients who completed two same-day, back-to-back screenings. Of those patients, 116 received a screening with AI and 114 received a standard screening. The adenoma miss rate was calculated as the number of histologically verified lesions detected during the second colonoscopy divided by the total number of lesions detected during both colonoscopies.

AI-assisted colonoscopies saw an adenoma miss rate of 15.5 percent, compared to 32.4 percent with the standard colonoscopy.

The study concluded that colonoscopies using AI saw a twofold reduction in the miss rate of colorectal neoplasia compared to standard colonoscopies.