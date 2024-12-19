GI practices keep getting bigger: 4 moves in 1 week

Four gastroenterology groups have announced plans to add providers or expand locations in the last week.

1. Gastroenterology Group of Rochester (N.Y.) added seven new physicians to its team. New additions include Bushra Fazili, MD; Jonathan Goldstein, MD; Michael Kader, MD; George Kunze, MD; Keely Parisian, MD; Anil Sharma, MD; and Jonathan Wilmot, MD, according to a Dec. 17 press release.

2. Gastro Health opened The IR Center of Greater Cincinnati, which specializes in hemorrhoid treatment. The facility includes a physician's office and a surgery center where interventional radiologists can perform hemorrhoid embolization procedures.

3. Exton, Pa.-based US Digestive Health has added 19 advanced practice providers to its network of specialists. The APPs will practice at various US Digestive Health locations throughout Pennsylvania and Delaware.

4. Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger Gastroenterology expanded its clinical space at Erlanger East Hospital to accommodate growth.