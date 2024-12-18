Gastroenterology Group of Rochester adds 7 GIs

Gastroenterology Group of Rochester (N.Y.) has added seven new physicians to its team.

New additions include Bushra Fazili, MD; Jonathan Goldstein, MD; Michael Kader, MD; George Kunze, MD; Keely Parisian, MD; Anil Sharma, MD; and Jonathan Wilmot, MD, according to a Dec. 17 press release.

Dr. Fazili specializes in colorectal cancer screening, inflammatory bowel disease and diseases of the liver.

Dr. Goldstein specializes in internal medicine and has been recognized for his academic achievements, clinical abilities and leadership skills.

Dr. Kader specializes in ERCP, colonoscopies, upper endoscopies and capsule endoscopies. He is also a trained hepatologist with wide exposure to pre- and post-transplant patients. ​

Dr. Kunze specializes in colorectal cancer screening, gastroesophageal reflux disease, inflammatory bowel disease and liver diseases.

Dr. Parisian completed her fellowship at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation with an interest in inflammatory bowel disease.

Dr. Sharma is a professor of clinical medicine at the University of Rochester and has received numerous teaching awards. He currently serves as the chief of gastroenterology at Highland Hospital and a board member of Accountable Health Partners.

Dr. Wilmot specializes in gastroesophageal reflux disease, inflammatory bowel disease, colon cancer screening and liver disease, with training in both pre- and post-liver transplant patients.