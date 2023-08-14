Gastroenterologist salaries in the 5 best, worst states for healthcare

On average, gastroenterologists in Minnesota, the best state for healthcare, earn $55,526 more than those in West Virginia, the worst state for healthcare, according to personal finance site WalletHub.

WalletHub determined the best and worst states for healthcare by ranking the states and Washington, D.C., across three dimensions: cost, access and outcomes. Those dimensions were then evaluated using 44 metrics including cost of a medical visit, physicians per capita and life expectancy.

Here are the average salaries of gastroenterologists in the five states with the top-ranked healthcare systems:

1. Minnesota: $379,556

2. Iowa: $365,757

3. Rhode Island: $364,641

4. North Dakota: $363,786

5. Utah: $345,278

Here are the average salaries of gastroenterology specialists in the five states with the lowest-ranked healthcare systems:

1. West Virginia: $324,030

2. Mississippi: $336,531

3. Alaska: $374,154

4. Alabama: $320,304

5. Louisiana: $316,471