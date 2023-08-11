Gastroenterologist pay by state in 2023

The average annual salary for gastroenterologists in the U.S. is $388,886, according to career website ZipRecruiter.

The site compiles salary data from both employer job postings and third party data sources.

Here is the average gastroenterologist salary in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., in alphabetical order:

Alabama: $320,304

Alaska: $374,154

Arizona: $379,022

Arkansas: $295,573

California: $363,296

Colorado: $338,605

Connecticut: $362,145

Delaware: $339,942

District of Columbia: $382,262

Florida: $319,964

Georgia: $372,585

Hawaii: $381,293

Idaho: $312,534

Illinois: $351,557

Indiana: $379,143

Iowa: $365,757

Kansas: $323,516

Kentucky: $300,525

Louisiana: $316,471

Maine: $404,690

Maryland: $344,989

Massachusetts: $369,067

Michigan: $323,951

Minnesota: $379,556

Mississippi: $336,531

Missouri: $321,961

Montana: $363,628

Nebraska: $312,996

Nevada: $395,590

New Hampshire: $376,482

New Jersey: $393,283

New Mexico: $355,098

New York: $449,573

North Carolina: $298,378

North Dakota: $363,786

Ohio: $353,140

Oklahoma: $328,169

Oregon: $386,048

Pennsylvania: $376,056

Rhode Island: $364,641

South Carolina: $326,796

South Dakota: $364,060

Tennessee: $345,652

Texas: $321,882

Utah: $345,278

Vermont: $405,803

Virginia: $345,415

Washington: $388,523

West Virginia: $324,030

Wisconsin: $392,116

Wyoming: $383,291