Gastroenterologist pay by state in 2023

The average annual salary for gastroenterologists in the U.S. is $388,886, according to career website ZipRecruiter.
The site compiles salary data from both employer job postings and third party data sources.
Here is the average gastroenterologist salary in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., in alphabetical order:
Alabama: $320,304
Alaska: $374,154
Arizona: $379,022
Arkansas: $295,573
California: $363,296
Colorado: $338,605
Connecticut: $362,145
Delaware: $339,942
District of Columbia: $382,262
Florida: $319,964
Georgia: $372,585
Hawaii: $381,293
Idaho: $312,534
Illinois: $351,557
Indiana: $379,143
Iowa: $365,757
Kansas: $323,516
Kentucky: $300,525
Louisiana: $316,471
Maine: $404,690
Maryland: $344,989
Massachusetts: $369,067
Michigan: $323,951
Minnesota: $379,556
Mississippi: $336,531
Missouri: $321,961
Montana: $363,628
Nebraska: $312,996
Nevada: $395,590
New Hampshire: $376,482
New Jersey: $393,283
New Mexico: $355,098
New York: $449,573
North Carolina: $298,378
North Dakota: $363,786
Ohio: $353,140
Oklahoma: $328,169
Oregon: $386,048
Pennsylvania: $376,056
Rhode Island: $364,641
South Carolina: $326,796
South Dakota: $364,060
Tennessee: $345,652
Texas: $321,882
Utah: $345,278
Vermont: $405,803
Virginia: $345,415
Washington: $388,523
West Virginia: $324,030
Wisconsin: $392,116
Wyoming: $383,291