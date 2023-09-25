Gastroenterologist pay in 5 numbers

Here are five numbers from Medscape's "Gastroenterologist Compensation Report 2023" that offer a snapshot of gastroenterologist compensation:

1. The average annual compensation for gastroenterologists is $501,000.

2. Gastroenterologist income increased 11 percent since last year's report.

3. Twenty percent of gastroenterologists reported that competing with nonphysician practitioners affects their income.

4. Twenty percent of gastroenterologists take on extra work to supplement their income.

5. Fifty-six percent of gastroenterologists feel fairly paid.