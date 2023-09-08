Gastroenterologist billing $1.5M higher than average

The annual average billing amount to commercial payers from medical specialists is around $3.8 million, according to AMN Healthcare's "2023 Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives" report released July 24.

However, gastroenterologists far surpassed that number in 2023, with average billing to commercial payers reaching $5.3 million.

Gastroenterologists had the fifth-highest billing average to payers in 2023, following general surgeons, who billed an average of $11.7 million; orthopedic surgeons; critical care physicians; and urologists.

These billing amounts do not take Medicare billing or billing to other government payers into account.