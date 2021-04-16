Gastro Care Partners expands footprint in Wyoming: 4 details

Gastroenterology Associates of Wyoming in Casper affiliated with Denver-based practice chain Gastro Care Partners April 16.

Four details:



1. Gastro Associates of Wyoming has nine physicians and 12 ambulatory and hospital-based endoscopy centers in Wyoming.



2. The affiliation expands Gastro Care Partners' network into Wyoming and will provide Gastro Associates of Wyoming with new capabilities and resources for accelerated growth.



3. Gastro Care Partners is backed by investment firm Varsity Healthcare Partners.



4. Gastro Associates of Wyoming's Raoul Joubran, MD, Philip Krmpotich, MD, and Kent Katz, MD, became significant shareholders in Gastro Care Partners as part of the transaction.

