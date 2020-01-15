Exact Sciences, Bausch Health & more: 5 GI industry key notes

Here are five updates from gastroenterology companies and practices from the past week:

Exact Sciences expects to post fourth-quarter 2019 revenues between $294 million and $296 million. Read more.

The FDA approved GI Scientific's ScopeSeal Duodenoscope Protective Device, a device that protects the distal end of a duodenoscope during endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography procedures.

Bausch Health wants to center its attention on its ophthalmology efforts, but expects gastroenterology to remain a key driver of its business as well, according to insights presented Jan. 13 at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. Read more.

AbbVie earned the European Commission's approval to acquire Allergan, with one condition: The commission is requiring AbbVie to divest Allergan's brazikumab, an in-development inflammatory bowel disease product.

St. Joseph Hospital in Bethpage, N.Y., and Mercy Medical Center in Rockville Centre, N.Y., named Lynn O'Connor, MD, the new chief of colon and rectal surgery. Both hospitals are part of the Rockville Centre-based Catholic Health Services health system.

