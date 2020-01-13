Exact Sciences expected to post $874M+ in 2019 revenue, 1.68M completed tests

Exact Sciences expects to post fourth-quarter 2019 revenues between $294 million and $296 million.

Here's what you should know:

1. Approximately 477,000 Cologuard tests were completed in the quarter, a 63 percent year-over-year increase.

2. Exact expects to post screening revenues between $229 million and $230 million, a 61 percent increase.

3. The company expects to post full-year revenues between $874.5 million and $876.5 million.

4. Approximately 1.68 million Cologuard tests were completed in 2019, an 80 percent year-over-year increase.

5. The company did not announce expected net losses for the quarter or financial year. Exact will post its audited quarterly and full-year results in February.

Exact CEO and Chairman Kevin Conroy said: "Building off a transformative 2019, Exact Sciences is uniquely positioned to change the way cancer is diagnosed and treated. Following our combination with Genomic Health, we have the leading scientific minds, an experienced commercial team with deep relationships, and the global footprint necessary to support the growth of current and future cancer diagnostics. We've never been more excited about the future of Exact Sciences."

