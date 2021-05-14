Do self-employed or employed gastroenterologists earn more?

Self-employed gastroenterologists made $3,000 more annually than employed gastroenterologists, according to 2021 Medscape's Gastroenterologist Compensation Report.

Here are three things to know:

1. Self-employed gastroenterologist pay averaged $408,000 annually, compared to employed gastroenterologists' $405,000.

2. This is lower than physicians' average pay overall — self-employment brings an average of $352,000 in annual earnings, while employment brings an average of $300,000.

3. The average compensation for gastroenterologists is $406,000, a 3 percent decrease from 2020.

