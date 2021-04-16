6 takeaways on gastroenterologist compensation in 2021: Medscape

Medscape released its 2021 "Physician Compensation Report."

The report comprises survey data from 17,903 respondents. The survey was conducted between Oct. 6, 2020, and Feb. 11, 2021.

Six takeaways for gastroenterologists:

1. The average compensation for gastroenterologists is $406,000. That's a 3 percent decrease from 2020.

2. The average incentive bonus for gastroenterologists is $60,000.

3. Gastroenterology is a largely male-dominated field. Twenty-four percent of gastroenterologists are women.

4. Gastroenterologists on average spent 15.2 hours a week on paperwork and administration.

5. About half of gastroenterologists (55 percent) say they feel fairly compensated.

6. Most gastroenterologists (93 percent) say they would go into the same specialty again.

