Computer-aided colonoscopy doesn't always increase adenoma detection: study

Artificial intelligence-assisted colonoscopies may not result in improved adenoma detection, according to a study published March 9 in the American Journal of Gastroenterology.

The randomized clinical trial analyzed the use of AI-enabled medical imaging platform EndoVigilant across four community-based endoscopy centers in the U.S. from September 2020 to September 2021.

The 769 participants were randomly assigned to one of two colonoscopy procedures — one with computer-aided detection devices and one without. Three hundred eighty-seven patients underwent AI-assisted colonoscopies.

The study found there was no significant difference in detection of adenomas per colonoscopy between the two procedures, and both the adenoma and serrated polyp detection rates were similar between both groups.

However, the study did find the use of computer aided detection devices led to increased detection of non-adenomatous, non-serrated polyps.

This study precedes a similar study on artificial intelligence in colonoscopy published in Gastroenterology March 15, which found that using artificial intelligence during colonoscopies may help decrease adenoma miss rates.