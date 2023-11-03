Claritas HealthTech establishes spinoff for AI-assisted GI solutions

Medical image enhancement and AI diagnostic software solutions company Claritas HealthTech has established a U.S.-based spinoff, Intelligent Scopes Corp., that will focus on the research, development and delivery of endoscopic image processing and AI-assisted diagnostic solutions for urology and gastroenterology.

Over the last two years, Claritas has pioneered technology for precise AI detection of conditions in endoscopic imaging, according to a Nov. 3 press release.

While colon cancer is the third most common cancer in the world, artificial intelligence and streamlined and automated tools have shown promise in early detection.

Many physicians believe that artificial intelligence is going to change GI care for the better, as tools like Medtronic's GI Genius AI-assisted colonoscopy device can increase adenoma detection rates by 14.4%.