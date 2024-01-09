The most common gastroenterology procedure performed in 2023 was a liver elastography, according to November data from Definitive Healthcare, which will cost patients an average of $134.

Here is the average cost of the 10 most common GI procedures in the hospital outpatient department setting, according to Medicare.gov's care calculator:

1. Liver elastography: $134

2. Breath hydrogen/methane test: $549

3. GI tract imaging, capsule endoscopy: $191

4. Esophagus motility study: $234

5. Anorectal manometry: N/A

6. Gastroesophageal reflux test with electrode: $112

7. Rectal sensation test: N/A

8. Esophageal function test with electrode: N/A

9. Esophageal function test, >1 hour: N/A

10. Esophageal balloon distention test: N/A