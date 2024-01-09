The most common gastroenterology procedure performed in 2023 was a liver elastography, according to November data from Definitive Healthcare, which will cost patients an average of $134.
Here is the average cost of the 10 most common GI procedures in the hospital outpatient department setting, according to Medicare.gov's care calculator:
1. Liver elastography: $134
2. Breath hydrogen/methane test: $549
3. GI tract imaging, capsule endoscopy: $191
4. Esophagus motility study: $234
5. Anorectal manometry: N/A
6. Gastroesophageal reflux test with electrode: $112
7. Rectal sensation test: N/A
8. Esophageal function test with electrode: N/A
9. Esophageal function test, >1 hour: N/A
10. Esophageal balloon distention test: N/A