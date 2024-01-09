15 most-used GI procedure billing codes

Liver elastography accounted for over 30% of the total billed gastroenterology procedures in 2023, making it the most-performed GI procedure, according to November data from Definitive Healthcare.

The top 15 GI CPT codes with the highest procedure volumes in 2023:

1. 91200: Liver elastography

2. 91065: Breath hydrogen/methane test

3. 91110: GI tract imaging, capsule endoscopy

4. 91010: Esophagus motility study

5. 91122: Anorectal manometry

6. 91035: Gastroesophageal reflux test with electrode

7. 91120: Rectal sensation test

8. 91037: Esophageal function test with electrode

9. 91038: Esophageal function test, >1 hour

10. 91040: Esophageal balloon distention test

11. 91034: Gastroesophageal reflux test

12. 91299: Gastroenterology procedure (other)

13. 91112: GI wireless capsule measurement

14. 91133: Electrogastrography with test

15. 91111: GI tract imaging, esophageal endoscopy