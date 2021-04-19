AI in GI: 6 updates in 2021

Artificial intelligence has a growing presence in gastroenterology. From colonoscopy procedures to imaging techniques, here are six AI updates in GI so far in 2021:

1. The FDA granted de novo clearance for Medtronic's first AI system for colonoscopies. The endoscopy module, GI Genius, uses AI to identify colorectal polyps, according to an April 12 news release.

2. Pristine Surgical and NexOptic have agreed to combine their technologies for a single-use endoscopic visualization platform. Pristine Surgical's single-use endoscopes will use NexOptic's AI imaging technology, All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions, according to an April 7 news release.

3. A team at Washington University in St. Louis developed an imaging technique for rectal tissues to assess risk management of CRC. Biomedical professor Quing Zhu, PhD, and her team created the imaging technique, acoustic resolution photoacoustic microscopy coregistered with ultrasound, and paired it with AI.

4. GI-focused software companies Iterative Scopes and Provation partnered to link Provation's GI documentation software with Iterative Scopes' inflammatory bowel disease data and AI insights, according to a March 17 news release.

5, A partnership reached between Iterative Scopes and Eli Lilly Feb. 18 will explore how AI can improve understanding of IBD pathophysiology and target identification. Iterative Scopes closed a $5.2 million seed round in January 2020.

6. Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger Health System began a clinical trial to test an AI device used to increase polyp detection during colonoscopy, thechattanoogan.com reported Feb. 8.

