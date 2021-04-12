FDA clears Medtronic's AI colonoscopy system

The FDA granted de novo clearance for Medtronic's first artificial intelligence system for colonoscopies.

The endoscopy module, GI Genius, uses AI to identify colorectal polyps, according to an April 12 news release. It's compatible with any colonoscopy video. It uses advanced AI to recognize the presence of precancerous lesions with a visual marker in real time.

Advanced algorithms process and identify abnormalities, including small flat polyps that may go undetected by the human eye. GI Genius was found to have a 14 percent absolute increase in adenoma detection rate compared to only a colonoscopy for lesions.

