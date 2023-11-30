99.7% of GI residency positions filled for 2023

Only two certified gastroenterology residency positions nationwide remain unfilled for 2023, with 688 positions filled by MD and DO students, according to data from the National Resident Matching Program, published Nov. 29.

Of the 239 certified gastroenterology residency programs in the nation, 237 filled all of their available positions.

Of the 688 matched applicants, 57.3% are MD graduates, while 13.2% are DO graduates. The remaining residents are foreign students.

Matched programs included in the data were basic science research, clinical, clinical investigator and research slots.

GI programs had a surplus of residency applications for 2023, with 1,051 applicants preferring gastroenterology for their match.

This comes as reports predict a shortage of 1,630 gastroenterologists nationwide by 2025. Despite predicted physician shortages, full residency programs could suggest positive trends for GI staffing.