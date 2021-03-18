9 studies that have GIs talking so far in 2021

From studies on colorectal cancer risk factors to research on outpatient colonoscopies, here are nine recent studies catching the eyes of gastroenterologists:

1. Freenome's novel multiomics blood test for colorectal cancer detected advanced adenomas with a 41 percent sensitivity at 90 percent specificity, according to results from its Ai-Emerge study.

2. Patients who received an outpatient colonoscopy seldom go to the emergency room for unplanned complications, and of those who do it's often for reasons unrelated to the procedure, according to a study published in Clinical and Experimental Gastroenterology.

3. Barrett's esophagus patients may be more vulnerable to COVID-19 infection in their upper gastrointestinal tract after eating or drinking food contaminated with the virus, according to a study published Jan. 20 in Gastroenterology.

4. A study of Kaiser Permanente members in Southern California found that offering patients to self-order a colorectal cancer screening test online increases rates of test completion.

5. Family history of colorectal cancer, hyperlipidemia, obesity and alcohol consumption could all be risk factors behind developing early-onset colorectal cancer, according to a Jan. 28 study published in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology.

6. Patients must confirm a positive stool-based colorectal cancer screening test with a colonoscopy, and delaying that follow-up colonoscopy has led to increased CRC rates, according to a study published in Gastroenterology Feb. 2.

7. Providers attempted to improve colorectal cancer screening rates by using risk stratification, but recent research debunked the effectiveness of the strategy, according to a study published in February issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology.

8. Low consumption of alcohol and red meat, along with high intake of dietary calcium and fiber, may lead to a decreased risk of colorectal cancer, according to a study published in JAMA Network Open.

9. A blood-based colorectal cancer test was found to be the most cost-effective alternative colorectal cancer test for people who didn't want a colonoscopy or fecal immunochemical test, according to a study published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.

