1st risk factors for early-onset CRC identified, study says

Family history of colorectal cancer, hyperlipidemia, obesity and alcohol consumption could all be risk factors behind developing early-onset colorectal cancer, according to a Jan. 28 study published in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology.

Researchers performed a systematic literature review and analysis of studies that looked at factors that could contribute to CRC. Twenty studies were included in the review.

Researchers identified four significant factors that could increase early-onset CRC risk:

Having a first-degree relative with CRC

Hyperlipidemia

Obesity

Alcohol consumption

Smoking was believed to be a risk factor, but the association was not statistically significant.

Some other potential risk factors are hypertension, metabolic syndrome, ulcerative colitis, chronic kidney disease, dietary factors, sedentary behaviour and occupational exposure to organic dusts; however, these factors need more studies to solidify their statistical significance.

Researchers said more research is needed on generalizable populations that examine risk.

Read the entire study here.

