6 gastroenterology leadership moves

Here are six gastroenterology leaders on the move that Becker's has reported on since July 19:

1. Gastro Care Partners appointed Brooks Marshall as its senior vice president of business development.

2. Mauricio Garcia Saenz de Sicilia, MD, was appointed as the chief of the division of gastroenterology and hepatology and as an associate professor at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences department of internal medicine; the school is based in Little Rock.

3. Divyanshoo Kohli, MD, was appointed to the GI specialty board on the American Board of Internal Medicine.

4. Newark, N.J.-based Beth Israel Medical Center, part of West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health, named Smruti Mohanty, MD, as the new division director of gastroenterology.

5. Newport Beach, Calif.-based Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian named colorectal surgeon Elizabeth Raskin, MD, as the new surgical director for the Margolis Family Inflammatory Bowel Disease Program, part of the Hoag Digestive Institute.

6. Gastrointestinal surgeon Timothy Wang, MD, was appointed as the inaugural member of a new medical advisory board for Mainz Biomed.