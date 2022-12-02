5 gastroenterologists to know

Here are five physicians to know who specialize in gastroenterology:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Physicians are listed in alphabetical order. To nominate a physician for future lists, please contact Riz Hatton at rhatton@beckershealthcare.com.

Nabil Fahmy, MD. President of Gastroenterology and Hepatology Specialists (Canton, Ohio). In addition to his practice, Dr. Fahmy is an associate professor at Northeast Ohio Medical University in Rootstown, Ohio. He also has privileges at Aultman Hospital in Canton as well as Mercy Medical Center of Canton.

Elizabeth John, MD. Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Group (Montclair, N.J.). Dr. John joined Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Group in November. She has been published in more than 25 academic journals and presented at more than 60 academic meetings.

Catherine Ngo, MD. Hoag Digestive Health Institute (Newport Beach, Calif.). In November, Dr. Ngo was selected to be head of the Hoag Digestive Health Institute motility program. She has been practicing gastroenterology for more than 10 years.

Mark Pochapin, MD. NYU Langone Health (New York City). Dr. Pochapin is the director of the division of gastroenterology and hepatology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine in New York City. He received the Healio Disruptive Innovators Awards during the American College of Gastroenterology annual meeting in October.

Dr. Violeta Popov, PhD. NYU Langone Health (New York City). Dr. Popov is an assistant professor in the department of medicine at NYU Grossman School of Medicine in New York City. She received the Clinical Innovation Award during the American College of Gastroenterology annual meeting in October.