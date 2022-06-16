6 colonoscopy, endoscopy updates

Here are six colonoscopy and endoscopy updates Becker's has reported on since May 5:

1. The FDA cleared the first 360-degree colonoscope, Saneso's colonoscope.

2. Gastric endoscopy patients who use cannabis require higher levels of sedation than non-users, research presented during Digestive Disease Week found.

3. Performing a colonoscopy after a positive fecal immunochemical test can improve patient outcomes, according to a study published in the journal Gut.

4. Physicians at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore completed the first purely endoscopic appendectomy in the nation.

5. Women who started endoscopic screenings at age 45 had a 50 percent to 60 percent lower risk of colorectal cancer compared to those who were not screened at all, according to research in JAMA Network Open.

6. Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian in Newport Beach, Calif., is reportedly the first hospital in the state to perform a procedure using Medtronic's artificial intelligence endoscopy module, GI Genius.