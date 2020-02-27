5 updates on Exact Sciences, Cologuard

Here are five recent updates on Exact Sciences and its product, Cologuard:

1. Most Medicare patients were likely to complete the multitarget stool DNA test Cologuard over a yearlong period, according to a study published in the Journal of Medical Screening. Read more here.

2. Exact Sciences posted fourth-quarter 2019 revenues of $295.6 million and full-year revenues of $876.3 million. Read more about the company's earnings here.

3. About 1.68 million Cologuard tests were completed in 2019, an 80 percent year-over-year increase.

4. In 2020, Exact Sciences said it plans to target the 45-49 age group. Exact Sciences CEO and chairman Kevin Conroy said the company will "[enhance] our marketing efforts and [work] to raise awareness of the need for earlier screening. We also plan to publish results from our prospective study in the 45- to 49-year-old age group this year to further support Cologuard use."

5. The company expects to post revenues of $1.61 billion to $1.645 billion this year, with Cologuard screening revenues surpassing $1 billion for the first time.

