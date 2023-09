Here are five fast facts about gastroenterology-focused management service organization U.S. Digestive Health:

1. U.S. Digestive Health supports 140 gastroenterologists.

2. The group is led by CEO Jerry Tillinger.

3. U.S. Digestive Health has 45 locations.

4. The group was formed by private equity firm Amulet Capital Partners.

5. One of U.S. Digestive Health's most recent moves includes its partnership with Wilmington-based GI Specialists of Delaware.