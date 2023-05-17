5 recent gastroenterology partnerships to know

Here are five gastroenterology partnerships Becker's has reported on since May 2:

1. GI Alliance partnered with St. Louis-based Specialists in Gastroenterology.

2. One GI partnered with Gastroenterology Associates of Tidewater in Chesapeake, Va., furthering its reach in the state.

3. Iterative Health, a gastroenterology medtech company, teamed up with West Long Branch, N.J. -based Allied Digestive Health to help with patient recruitment for inflammatory bowel disease clinical trials.

4. Iterative Health partnered with software provider Provation to develop Skout, an artificial-intelligence polyp detection solution for use in colonoscopies.

5. GI Alliance partnered with the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.