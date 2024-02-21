5 power players in GI

Here are five gastroenterologists to know whose achievements Becker's has covered since Jan. 24:

Vivek Trivedi, MD

Dr. Trivedi was recently named a fellow of the American College of Gastroenterology, which recognizes physicians who have made significant contributions to the field. He is a gastroenterologist at Piedmont HealthCare’s Comprehensive Digestive Care Center in Statesville, N.C., and PHC's Specialty Care Center in Mooresville, N.C.

Fedja Rochling, MD

Dr. Rochling was appointed division chief of gastroenterology and hepatology at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. He is also a professor at UNMC and chief of gastroenterology at the Omaha VA Medical Center.

Matthew Ryan, MD

Dr. Ryan is a pediatric gastroenterologist at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. He recently became the first physician to complete more than 100 transnasal endoscopies of the upper GI tract using EvoEndo's single-use endoscopy system, which has been cleared for use in patients 5 and older without anesthesia or sedation.

Antonio Mendoza-Ladd, MD

Dr. Mendoza-Ladd performed the world's first endoscopic, ultrasound-guided core biopsy of a pancreatic tumor with a new device, the EndoDrill GI. He is the medical director of endoscopy and an associate professor gastroenterology at Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health.

Frank Gress, MD

Dr. Gress was recently named a Master of the American College of Gastroenterology for his accomplishments in the gastroenterology field, particularly through his work with endoscopic ultrasound as a diagnostic and treatment method for gastrointestinal conditions. He is chief of gastroenterology and director of interventional endoscopy at Oceanside, N.Y.-based Mount Sinai South Nassau.