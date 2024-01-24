Mount Sinai South Nassau leader earns ACG 'Master' designation

Frank Gress, MD, chief of gastroenterology and director of interventional endoscopy at Oceanside, N.Y.-based Mount Sinai South Nassau, was recently dubbed a Master of the American College of Gastroenterology.

The recognition, granted by the American College of Gastroenterology at the 2023 ACG Annual Scientific Meeting in Vancouver, Canada, honors Dr. Gress for his accomplishments in the gastroenterology field.



Dr. Gress has made great strides in interventional gastroenterology, particularly through the use of endoscopic ultrasound as a diagnostic and treatment method for gastrointestinal conditions. His work has helped advance the minimally invasive procedure from diagnostic to interventional.



He has been deeply involved in the creation of educational materials for advanced endoscopy training, authored over 100 original research publications and served in leadership roles with all the national GI societies.



He currently sits on the ACG Innovation and Technology Committee and is the ACG Governor. He is the past president of the New York Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.