5 numbers to know on the gastroenterology workforce

From burnout rates to malpractice rates, here are five numbers to know on the state of the gastroenterology workforce, all pulled from Medscape reports:
- Gastroenterology is the specialty with the fifth highest likelihood of reporting a happy marriage.
- Gastroenterology was tied for seventh place in a ranking of the most burnt-out specialties.
- Thirty-two percent of gastroenterologists said they work side gigs to supplement their income.
- Gastroenterology was tied for tenth place among the specialties most likely to be sued for malpractice.
- Gastroenterology was toward the bottom of the list of the most popular specialties among female physicians, at 27%.