5 gastroenterologists to know

Here are five physicians to know who specialize in gastroenterology:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Physicians are listed in alphabetical order. To nominate a physician for future lists, please contact Riz Hatton at rhatton@beckershealthcare.com.

Caroline Hwang, MD. Hoag Health Center Irvine (Calif.)-Sand Canyon. Dr. Hwang is the program director for the Margolis Family Inflammatory Bowel Disease Program at Hoag. She is a member of the American Gastroenterological Association, American College of Gastroenterology and the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation.

Andrew Mulberg, MD. Jaguar Health. In January, Dr. Mulberg was selected to be a consultant for pharmaceutical company Jaguar Health. He has 30 years of experience in pediatric gastroenterology and is the former deputy director of the Division of Gastroenterology and Inborn Errors Products at the FDA.

Monica Saumoy, MD. Princeton Medicine Physicians-Center for Digestive Health Plainsboro (N.J.). Dr. Saumoy will be one of the three physicians staffed at Princeton Medicine Physicians' new specialty practice in Hillsborough, N.J., focused on gastrointestinal and endocrinology care. This will be the third Princeton Medicine Physicians location she practices at.

Davinder Singh, MD. Cleveland Clinic Weston (Fla.). In 2022, Dr. Singh joined Cleveland Clinic Weston. His specialty interests include nutrition sciences, weight management and eosinophilic esophagitis.

Dr. Andrew Ukleja. Cleveland Clinic Weston. Dr. Ukleja is the director of Cleveland Clinic Weston's Center for Human Nutrition. His specialty interests include celiac disease, chronic liver disease and inflammatory bowel disease.