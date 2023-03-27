162 gastroenterologists celebrated as 'Exceptional Women in Medicine' by Castle Connolly

Castle Connolly recognized 162 female gastroenterologists for their achievements in medicine on this year's "Exceptional Women in Medicine" list.

This year's list recognized more than 8,400 physicians across 77 specialties. The recipients were chosen through a selection process that includes peer nominations in addition to research and evaluation by the Castle Connolly research team.

The recipients were required to meet the criteria to be selected as a Castle Connolly "Top Doctor," including professional qualifications, education, hospital and faculty appointments and disciplinary history as well as having additional qualifications such as volunteer work, awards and honors, contributions to research and innovations in their specialty.

The full list of gastroenterologists recognized can be found here.





