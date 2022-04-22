5 colonoscopy, endoscopy updates

Here are five colonoscopy and endoscopy updates for gastroenterology since April 13:

1. Smart Medical Systems secured an additional FDA clearance for its G-Eye colonoscope, making it available for use with three large endoscopy brands: Olympus, Fujifilm and Pentax Medical.

2. Medical device company EvoEndo completed an $8.4 million series A financing round and plans to use the funding to support the commercial launch of a single-use endoscopy system.

3. Fujifilm was awarded a five-year, multimillion-dollar military contract to provide endoscopy services.

4. SonoScape's HD-550 video endoscopy system received FDA 510(k) clearance for gastrointestinal diagnosis.

5. Augusta (Ga.) University Health is the first in the state to offer artificial intelligence-assisted colonoscopy.