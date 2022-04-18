Video endoscopy system gets FDA clearance

SonoScape's HD-550 video endoscopy system has received FDA 510(k) clearance for gastrointestinal diagnosis.

The HD-550 endoscopy system uses chromoendoscopy spectral-focused imaging and versatile intelligent staining technology light modes to boost vascular and mucosal color contrast. This allows for more details in the gastrointestinal tract to be seen, which may aid in the detection, demarcation and characterization of lesions, the company reported in an April 15 news release.

The endoscopy system has been available outside of the U.S. since 2019 and has been used in nearly 40 countries.