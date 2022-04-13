AU Health 1st in state to offer AI-assisted colonoscopy

Augusta (Ga.) University Health is the first in the state to offer artificial intelligence-assisted colonoscopy, ABC affiliate News Channel 6 reported April 12.

The technology aids in pinpointing polyps that could be missed during a colonoscopy, News Channel 6 reported.

Typical colonoscopies can miss between 5 and 8 percent of the polyps leading to colon cancer, Kenneth Vega, MD, chief of gastroenterology at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, told News Channel 6.

"There is literature that shows that about 15 percent of patients coming in for a screening colonoscopy would have polyps found by this technology that would have been missed otherwise," Dr. Vega told News Channel 6.