4 recent GI moves

From Florida to Chicago, here are four recent moves in gastroenterology:

1. PAVmed subsidiary Lucid Diagnostics named Stanley Lapidus, founder and former chair of Exact Sciences, as vice chair of Lucid's board of directors.

2. Two years after joining Brandenton, Fla.-based Florida Digestive Health Specialists, Marc Bernstein, MD, has been made a partner at the organization.

3. David Weinberg, MD, was named one of the new editors-in-chief of American Gastroenterological Association's journal, Gastroenterology.

4. University of Chicago Medicine named Uzma Siddiqui, MD, the director of its Center for Endoscopic Research and Therapeutics, according to the university.