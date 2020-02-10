4 gastroenterology leaders on the move

Here are four GI leaders who have joined new organizations in the past year:

1. St. Joseph Hospital in Bethpage, N.Y. and Mercy Medical Center in Rockville Centre, N.Y. named Lynn O'Connor, MD, the new chief of colon and rectal surgery. Both hospitals are part of the Catholic Health Services health system.

2. Peter Mannon, MD, joined Omaha-based University of Nebraska Medical Center's department of internal medicine as chief of gastroenterology and hepatology.

3. Douglas Pleskow, MD, joined the trustee advisory board of Boston-based Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

4. Jamison, Pa.-based Physicians Endoscopy named Raymond Hino its new vice president of operations for the West Coast.



