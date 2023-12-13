3 things GIs want in 2024

2023 has been a tumultuous year for healthcare, with physician shortages reported in nearly every specialty, declines in CMS reimbursements, and rapid changes in artificial intelligence and its usage.

Headed into the new year, physicians are hoping to see improvements across the board.

From AI to reimbursement improvements, Linda Lee, MD, medical director of endoscopy at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, told Becker's the three things on her holiday wishlist.

Dr. Linda Lee: 1. Artificial intelligence.

2. CMS making permanent increases to physician reimbursement annually based on inflation, rather than the terrible, unfair specter of decreases we face every year.

3. An increase in the number of GI fellowship positions across the country. We need more gastroenterologists everywhere.