3 GI practice data breaches in 10 months

Here are three gastroenterology practices that have been hit with data breaches that Becker's has reported on since Sept. 10, 2021:

1. Gurnee-based Illinois Gastroenterology Group was hit with a network breach.

2. Florham Park, N.J.-based Advanced Medical Practice Management was hit with a network breach that affected two ASCs and a gastroenterology group.

3. Houston-based Gastroenterology Consultants allegedly waited months before informing more than 161,000 patients that their data was exposed in ransomware attack.

