Practice management firm hit by data breach; 3 practices affected

Florham Park, N.J.-based Advanced Medical Practice Management was hit with a network breach in July that affected two ASCs and a gastroenterology group.

AMPM said March 23 the attack may have affected West Orange, N.J.-based Affiliates in Gastroenterology, Florham Park Endoscopy Center and Hanover (N.J.) Endoscopy Center. AMPM said it discovered evidence of the breach on Aug. 5.

Affected patients may have had their information compromised, including name, Social Security number, driver's license number or state identification card number, and other medical and financial information.

AMPM's statement did not include an estimate of how many patients were affected.