13 statistics on the gastroenterology industry

Riz Hatton -  

Here are 13 statistics on gastroenterologists' compensation, wealth and more. 

This information comes from Medscape's "Gastroenterologist Lifestyle, Happiness & Burnout Report 2023," "Gastroenterologist Compensation Report 2023" and "Physician Wealth & Debt Report 2023."

Burnout and mental health 

  • Sixty-two percent of gastroenterologists said they are happy outside of work.
  • Thirty-six percent of gastroenterologists said they are burned out.
  • Five percent of gastroenterologists said they are depressed.
  • Eighty-six percent of gastroenterologists said they have not sought professional help for burnout.
  • Fifty-nine percent of gastroenterologists said they would take less pay for a better work-life balance. 

Compensation 

  • The average annual compensation for gastroenterologists is $501,000.
  • Fifty-six percent of gastroenterologists said they feel fairly paid.

Wealth and debt

  • Twenty-five percent of gastroenterologists are worth more than $5 million. 
  • Fourteen percent of gastroenterologists are worth less than $500,000.
  • Eleven percent of gastroenterologists are still paying off student loans.

Miscellaneous 

  • Seventy-seven percent of gastroenterologists said they would choose medicine again.
  • Ninety-two percent of gastroenterologists said they would choose the specialty again.
  • Gastroenterologists spend 12.9 hours a week on paperwork and administration.  

