13 statistics on the gastroenterology industry

Here are 13 statistics on gastroenterologists' compensation, wealth and more.
This information comes from Medscape's "Gastroenterologist Lifestyle, Happiness & Burnout Report 2023," "Gastroenterologist Compensation Report 2023" and "Physician Wealth & Debt Report 2023."
Burnout and mental health
- Sixty-two percent of gastroenterologists said they are happy outside of work.
- Thirty-six percent of gastroenterologists said they are burned out.
- Five percent of gastroenterologists said they are depressed.
- Eighty-six percent of gastroenterologists said they have not sought professional help for burnout.
- Fifty-nine percent of gastroenterologists said they would take less pay for a better work-life balance.
Compensation
- The average annual compensation for gastroenterologists is $501,000.
- Fifty-six percent of gastroenterologists said they feel fairly paid.
Wealth and debt
- Twenty-five percent of gastroenterologists are worth more than $5 million.
- Fourteen percent of gastroenterologists are worth less than $500,000.
- Eleven percent of gastroenterologists are still paying off student loans.
Miscellaneous
- Seventy-seven percent of gastroenterologists said they would choose medicine again.
- Ninety-two percent of gastroenterologists said they would choose the specialty again.
- Gastroenterologists spend 12.9 hours a week on paperwork and administration.