13 statistics on the gastroenterology industry

Here are 13 statistics on gastroenterologists' compensation, wealth and more.

This information comes from Medscape's "Gastroenterologist Lifestyle, Happiness & Burnout Report 2023," "Gastroenterologist Compensation Report 2023" and "Physician Wealth & Debt Report 2023."

Burnout and mental health

Sixty-two percent of gastroenterologists said they are happy outside of work.

Thirty-six percent of gastroenterologists said they are burned out.

Five percent of gastroenterologists said they are depressed.

Eighty-six percent of gastroenterologists said they have not sought professional help for burnout.

Fifty-nine percent of gastroenterologists said they would take less pay for a better work-life balance.

Compensation

The average annual compensation for gastroenterologists is $501,000.

Fifty-six percent of gastroenterologists said they feel fairly paid.

Wealth and debt

Twenty-five percent of gastroenterologists are worth more than $5 million.

Fourteen percent of gastroenterologists are worth less than $500,000.

Eleven percent of gastroenterologists are still paying off student loans.

Miscellaneous