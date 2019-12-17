10 most read gastroenterology articles of 2019

Becker's ASC Review published a slew of gastroenterology-focused articles featuring commentary, statistics and more. Here are some of the most read articles for the year:

4 gastroenterologists share their thoughts on Exact Sciences' Cologuard

Walmart is coming to gastroenterology — 5 insights

$130M private equity deal to unite 3 GI practices, create 7th largest group in US

How much revenue do GIs generate for hospitals? 3 report details

Which states pay GIs the most?

Gastroenterologist guilty of participating in $16M Medicare fraud scheme

3 changes in Medicare's 2020 final rule affecting GI practices

The PE arms race — From the deal heard round the world to what's next in GI

The story behind Amulet Capital's 3-practice merger — The deal team explains

Judge dismisses lawsuit against ABIM's maintenance-of-certification process

More articles on gastroenterology:

These are the top 10 healthiest states in the U.S.

4 ASCs affected by data breaches in 2019

ASCs responsible for $7.5B in Medicare savings, study finds

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2019. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.