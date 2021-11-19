10 gastroenterologists to know

Here are 10 physicians who specialize in gastroenterology:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Physicians are listed in alphabetical order. To nominate a gastroenterologist for future lists, please contact Ariana Portalatin at aportalatin@beckershealthcare.com.

Karin Andersson, MD. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston). Dr. Andersson is director of the hospital's hepatitis B clinic. She specializes in liver disease and has an interest in hepatitis B infection.

Andrew Aronsohn, MD. University of Chicago Medicine. Dr. Aronsohn is an associate professor at the hospital's Center for Liver Diseases and a faculty member at the University of Chicago's MacLean Center for Clinical Medical Ethics. He served as a committee member for the National Academy of Sciences' report for hepatitis B and C elimination.

Subhas Banerjee, MD. Stanford (Calif.) Health Care. Dr. Banerjee's specialties include cholelithiasis and eosinophilic esophagitis. He chaired the annual scientific program committee for the American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy from 2012 until 2013.

John Cello, MD. University of California San Francisco Health. Dr. Cello is the director of the UCSF Esophageal Motility Center. He has received several awards, including the Distinguished Educator Award from the American Gastroenterological Association and American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.

Lin Chang, MD. University of California Los Angeles Health. Dr. Chang is the program director of UCLA's GI fellowship program. She is also the co-director of UCLA's G. Oppenheimer Center for Neurobiology of Stress and Resilience.

Saurabh Chawla, MD. Emory University Hospital (Atlanta). Dr. Chawla is the director of endoscopy at Emory St. Joseph's Hospital in Atlanta. He has published several research studies, articles and book chapters and has presented at national and international conferences.

Fabio Cominelli, MD. University Hospitals Cleveland (Ohio) Medical Center. Dr. Cominelli is chief of the hospital's gastroenterology division. He is also a professor at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Cleveland.

Muhammad Hasan, MD. AdventHealth Orlando (Fla.). Dr. Hasan is director of the hospital's advanced endoscopy fellowship program at the Center for Interventional Endoscopy. He has written several articles and book chapters and regularly participates in conferences for lectures and endoscopy workshops.

Samir Shah, MD. Miriam Hospital (Providence, R.I.). Dr. Shah is chief of gastroenterology at Miriam Hospital. He was recently elected president of the American College of Gastroenterologists.

Ju Dong Yang, MD. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles). Dr. Yang has conducted several studies on liver cancer and is interested in liver cancer healthcare disparities from a global perspective. In 2020, he received the Junior Faculty Development Award from the American College of Gastroenterologists.