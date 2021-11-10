American College of Gastroenterology elects new president

The American College of Gastroenterology recently elected Samir Shah, MD, as its next president.

Dr. Shah is tasked with overseeing the organization's initiatives, including continuing education programs, activities involving national and state medical affairs, health policy issues and clinical investigations, the college said Oct. 25.

Dr. Shah is a clinical professor at the Brown University Alpert Medical School in Providence, R.I., and chief of gastroenterology at Miriam Hospital in Providence. He is also a partner with Gastroenterology Associates, a network of gastroenterologists.

Before his appointment as president, he served in various leadership positions and won multiple awards, including the William D. Carey Award for outstanding service to the college and its board of governors in 2012.

He has co-authored more than 100 articles, book chapters and abstracts and has given more than 100 presentations, primarily on inflammatory bowel disease.