How cardiologists feel about Medicare, physician-assisted death and more: 10 notes

Cardiologists have differing views on several medical issues, including Medicare, physician-assisted death and vaccinations, according to a Feb. 3 report from Medscape based on a survey of more than 4,100 practicing physicians.
How cardiologists responded to questions about about 10 medical issues:
1. Fifty-three percent of cardiologists said physicians should speak out if employers are not providing needed resources.
2. Seventy-four percent said cardiologists should be required to get flu vaccines.
3. Fifty percent believe said physician-assisted suicide should be legal for terminally ill patients, while 14 percent believe it depends on the situation.
4. Eighty percent said they would reveal a dangerous medical mistake to a patient.
5. Fifty-eight percent said a romantic relationship with a patient is never acceptable.
6. Seventy-one percent said they would report a physician for sexual harassment or bullying.
7. Fifty-three percent said they would report a physician for making racist remarks, while 30 percent said it depends.
8. Nine percent said it is acceptable to overstate a patient's condition to insurance.
9. Sixty-six percent said cardiologists are obligated to take some Medicaid patients.
10. Thirty-six percent said cardiologists should be required to partake in yearly charity work.