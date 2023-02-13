How cardiologists feel about Medicare, physician-assisted death and more: 10 notes

Cardiologists have differing views on several medical issues, including Medicare, physician-assisted death and vaccinations, according to a Feb. 3 report from Medscape based on a survey of more than 4,100 practicing physicians.

How cardiologists responded to questions about about 10 medical issues:

1. Fifty-three percent of cardiologists said physicians should speak out if employers are not providing needed resources.

2. Seventy-four percent said cardiologists should be required to get flu vaccines.

3. Fifty percent believe said physician-assisted suicide should be legal for terminally ill patients, while 14 percent believe it depends on the situation.

4. Eighty percent said they would reveal a dangerous medical mistake to a patient.

5. Fifty-eight percent said a romantic relationship with a patient is never acceptable.

6. Seventy-one percent said they would report a physician for sexual harassment or bullying.

7. Fifty-three percent said they would report a physician for making racist remarks, while 30 percent said it depends.

8. Nine percent said it is acceptable to overstate a patient's condition to insurance.

9. Sixty-six percent said cardiologists are obligated to take some Medicaid patients.

10. Thirty-six percent said cardiologists should be required to partake in yearly charity work.