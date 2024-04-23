Cardiology's highest-paying industries: 5 stats to know

Paige Haeffele  

Cardiologists have consistently been among the top-paid specialists in medicine; however, the average earnings among them can vary by more than $300,000 each year, depending on the industry one practices in.

The national average annual salary among cardiologists in all industries in the U.S. is $423,250.

Here is the average yearly salary of cardiologists in various industries for the profession, using data from the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics employment survey, which was published April 3 and uses data from 2023, the latest available. 

  • Offices of physicians: $458,050
  • General medical and surgical hospitals: $374,850
  • Outpatient care centers: ≥$239,200
  • Employment services (administrative and support positions): $166,600
  • Colleges, universities and professional schools: $154,210

