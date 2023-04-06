Cardiologist pay: 5 key stats

Patsy Newitt -  

Here are five key stats to know about cardiologist pay:

  1. Cardiologists had an average annual compensation of $544,201 in 2022, according to Doximity's "2023 Physician Compensation Report."
  2. Pediatric cardiology had one of the largest increases in annual salary from 2021 to 2022, with a 3.4 percent jump to $325,595. 
  3. Twenty-three percent of cardiologists reported a net worth of more than $5 million, according to Medscape's "Physician Wealth & Debt Report 2022."
  4. Sixteen percent of cardiologists reported a net worth of less than $500,000.
  5. Sixteen percent of cardiologists said they are still paying off student loans.

 

