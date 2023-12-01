Active physicians per 100,000 patients across 7 cardiology specialties

Clinical cardiac electrophysiology specialists are the least common cardiology specialists nationwide, with just under one specialist per every 100,000 U.S. patients, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges' recently launched interactive online dashboard.

The U.S. Physician Workforce Data Dashboard, launched Nov. 17, combines data previously published in two separate AAMC publications: the Physician Specialty Data Report and the State Physician Workforce Data Report.

The number of active physicians per 100,000 patients across seven cardiac specialties:

1. Clinical cardiac electrophysiology: 0.9

2. Vascular and interventional radiology: 1.2

3. Vascular surgery: 1.3

4. (tie) Thoracic surgery: 1.4

4. (tie) Pulmonary disease: 1.4

5. Pediatric cardiology: 3.2

6. Cardiovascular disease: 6.8