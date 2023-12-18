3 cardiology legal battles in 1 week

Riz Hatton -  

Here are three cardiology legal battles that Becker's has reported on since Dec. 11:

1. Niranjan Mittal, MD, a New York City-based cardiologist, has been charged with healthcare fraud and bribery.

2. Prime Healthcare Services, the parent company of Reno, Nev.-based Saint Mary's Health Network, filed a lawsuit against Reno-based Renown Health alleging monopolistic practices for cardiology services.

3. Lexington, Ky.-based Appalachian Regional Healthcare and cardiologist Padubidri Chandrashekar, MD, will pay more than $3 million to settle allegations of submitting improper Medicare and Medicaid claims.

