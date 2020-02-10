The 20 healthiest, unhealthiest cities in America l 2020

The 2020 edition of WalletHub's annual ranking of healthiest cities in America was released Feb. 10.

The firm compared more than 170 U.S. cities across 43 performance indicators to determine its ranking of the healthiest cities.

Here are the 10 healthiest cities and their overall score:

1. San Francisco: 73.99

2. Seattle: 70.62

3. San Diego: 70.01

4. Portland, Ore.: 65.66

5. Washington, D.C.: 63.87

6. New York City: 62.89

7. Denver: 62.10

8. Irvine, Calif.: 62.08

9. Scottsdale, Ariz.: 61.14

10. Chicago: 60.81

Here are the 10 unhealthiest cities and their overall score:

1. Brownsville, Texas: 21.41

2. Laredo, Texas: 24.06

3. Gulfport, Miss.: 24.82

4. Shreveport, La.: 27.42

5. Memphis, Tenn.: 29.64

6. Montgomery, Ala.: 29.78

7. Huntington, W.Va.: 30.17

8. Augusta, Ga.: 31.37

9. Fort Smith, Ark.: 31.90

10. Detroit: 32.01

More articles on surgery cemters:

Fort Worth cosmetic surgery center earns ASC certification

3 ASCs recently achieving accreditation

Holly Springs Surgery Center renews accreditation

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.